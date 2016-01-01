top of page
Girls Night Out

For 25 years, Girls Night Out has been more than just a party; it’s a celebration of women working for their communities. The event raises funds and awareness for the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program to serve victims of domestic violence and their children.

 

Together, we are women helping women with power, passion and purpose by raising funds and awareness to eliminate domestic violence.

Thank you to our 2023 sponsors

_DSF1993.jpg

History

Initiated in the fall of 1998 by Sandy Graff and Elsie Carter, Girls Night Out - a "Party with a Purpose" - was the brainchild of the High Hopes Committee - an amazing group of volunteer women who were determined to help the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program in its efforts to eliminate domestic violence. Now in its 24th season, more than $1 million has been raised over the years to assist the YWCA Resolve's shelter, Hope House, and support YWCA Resolve in continuing to provide shelter, services, and programming. Originally, the High Hopes founders and their committees hosted up to 17 different parties each summer - ranging from art walks, tennis parties, Italian feasts, game nights, fashion shows, antique shoes, and even car shows. Now, decades later, these smaller parties have been rolled into one GRAND event: Girls Night Out.

IMG_2263.jpg

Past Themes

2022 - All That Sparkles
2021 - High Hopes, Bright Future
2020 - Making Lemonade out of Lemons
2019 - Tropic Like Its Hot
2018 - Keeping Dreams Alive - Blue
2017 - Boho Chic
2016 - Purple for the Purpose
2015 - Floral Fantasy
2014 - White Hot Soiree
2013 - Come Fly With Me
2012 - Time to Shine
2011 - Pretty In Pink
2010 - Luau on the Lawn
2009 - Girls in Pearls
2008 - Hollywood in the Hills
2007 - Peace, Love & Hope House

2006 - Sunset at Sunrise

2005 - Celebrate Summer

2004 - Wild, Wonderful Women of WV

2003 - New York, New York

2002 - Southwest

2001 - Caribbean 

_CGP6974.jpg

What Funding Supports

Girls Night Out supports the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program, which offers 24/7 shelter, a crisis hotline and emergency intervention for victims of domestic violence. Providing services for the entire family in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties, YWCA Resolve also offers case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, programs for children, and teen dating safety. Licensed by the West Virginia Family Protection Services Board, our mission is to eliminate domestic violence through leadership, education, empowerment and community collaboration.

DSC05177.jpg

